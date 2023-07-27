ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) – News 8 was in your neighborhood on Thursday to visit a criminal justice camp for incoming high schoolers in Rocky Hill.

Anchor Dennis House spoke with the campers, who are all incoming freshmen at high schools across the state.

The camp is held at the Office of the Chief State’s Attorney Patrick Griffin.

The campers are learning about how the criminal justice system works in Connecticut and within the United States.

Many of the campers had great questions for Dennis House, many of which were on the topic of broadcast journalism.