HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 is in your neighborhood this week in Hartford and New Haven.

Anchor Dennis House had the honor to emcee the Annual Hartford Gala that raised money for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. The event honors Hartford’s best and brightest professionals who are active in their communities and have excelled in their careers.

The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation’s “New Haven’s Finest” event is next month and will be emceed by Meteorologist Gil Simmons.

Meteorologist Ashley Baylor was the emcee at the Creative Living Community of Connecticut’s annual farm-to-table dinner this week.

The organization’s mission is to create an inclusive living experience for individuals with and without developmental disabilities. The Creative Living Community celebrated its ninth year for this event and raised $40,000.