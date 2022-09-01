(WTNH) – News 8’s very own Rich Coppola has the honor of visiting and speaking with students at Maloney High School on Wednesday, Aug. 24.

Speaking to the future generation of leaders, Coppola was asked to address the students on professionalism, and what it’s really like to be in the working world.

Coppola gave a presentation to students on how to navigate the professional world. He spoke on how to create an environment where staff may feel valued, respected, and inspired.

He also discussed how these efforts can support budget savings and other financial matters.

Coppola and other professionals had the opportunity to speak with these students on these subjects and many more, answering questions along the way. Overall, the experience was like no other.