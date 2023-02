NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 Meteorologist Sam Kantrow visited Guilford Lakes Elementary School on Wednesday, where students talked about the components of weather and even sang a song.

His next stop was at Jack Jackter Intermediate School in Colchester. Students learned about how the weather lab broadcasts live and how to stay safe in severe weather and floods.

