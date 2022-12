NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8’s Sarah Cody led a virtual interview for the New Britain Museum of American Art.

She interviewed esteemed photographer Edward Burtynsky who has traveled the globe, taking pictures that depict the human impact on the planet.

The virtual discussion was viewed by 100 people.

Burtynsky’s exhibit, Earth Observed, runs at the museum through April 16, 2023.