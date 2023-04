MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 was in your neighborhood! Meteorologists Gil Simmons and Sam Kantrow visited Ryerson Elementary School in Madison on Wednesday.

They talked to the whole school, which is made up of students from kindergarten to third grade.



The students learned how to stay safe in bad weather, did their own weather broadcasts and talked about tornadoes and hurricanes.



