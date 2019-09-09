It’s time to have a real talk about fertility

(WTNH) — RMA of Connecticut and Pregnantish will be hosting: A Night of Comedy and Real Talk About Fertility on September 16th

The event will include a panel of experts to demystify infertility.

News 8’s Jocelyn Maminta is moderating the event. She sat down with the founder of Pregnantish, a reproductive endocrinologist with RMA, and one of his patients who shares her journey to becoming pregnant in the interview above.

The event is happening in Stamford on September 16th at Serendipity Labs from 7pm to 9pm.

Tickets for the event are available on Eventbrite.