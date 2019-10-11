Learn the Ogham Alphabet at Quinnipiac event

(WTNH)– We’re digging deep into Irish history.

‘Ogham’ is the earliest written form of primitive Irish and the oldest of the Gaelic languages and an event coming to Quinnipiac will teach you all about it!

Ryan Mahoney, executive director of Ireland’s Great Hunger Museum at Quinnipiac University, and Colleen Conway, co-owner and artist of Ogham Art in Southington, joined GMCT at 9 AM to tell us more about the event.

Conway will also discuss “The Ogham Alphabet: Past & Present,” at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, at Ireland’s Great Hunger Museum at Quinnipiac University, 3011 Whitney Ave.

Registration is $5 for the public and free to students and museum members.

To register, visit www.ighm.org.