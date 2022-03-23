NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A statewide nonprofit is raising awareness on substance use disorders with its 2nd Annual Mocktail Tasting fundraising event.

On May 22, restaurant and bar owners will showcase their best non-alcoholic drinks and compete for a chance at first place.

Lisa Gray, founder and executive director of A Promise to Jordan and Chris Riley, owner of Soma Grille, share what the public can expect from the event.

Soma Grill’s Pineapple Sage Mojito

Riley shows how you can make their mocktail recipe for a pineapple sage mojito.

Ingredients:

3 sage leaves

2 oz. chopped fresh pineapple

2-1/2 oz. Clean R Rum

1 oz. simple syrup

1 oz. lime juice

1 oz. sour mix

Splash of club soda

Instructions:

To make one mocktail, grab a cocktail shaker, muddle together fresh pineapple and sage leaves. Add clean rum, simple syrup, lime juice and sour mix. Shake and strain into a glass with ice. Top with a splash of soda and enjoy!

For more information go to apromisetojordan.org.