(WTNH) — A political science major turned chocolatier, Meredith Lindsay, is a one-woman operation of her company, ‘Melt Chocolatier’.

Lindsay cut her teeth in the dessert world at Marjolaine Pastry Shop in New haven before going off on her own to develop her own chocolate company.

You can find out more about this company at www.meltchocolatier.com.

Here the full interview in the video above.