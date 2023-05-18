NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Adding affordable housing, better public transportation and lowering the tax burden are ways to recruit more people to Connecticut’s workforce — and make it easier for women to enter it.

Chris Dipentima, the president and CEO of the Connecticut Business and Industry Association, said that there are 100,000 job openings in the state. Among women, only 60% are in the workforce.

“So, that’s a huge opportunity to grow,” Dipentima said.

He pointed to possible solutions, like adding child care and mentorship opportunities as a way to recruit women into industries.

Watch the full interview in the player above.