NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This year marks 75 years of the Easterseals in the capitol region in eastern Connecticut — and it’s throwing a free festival to celebrate.

The organization expands access to health care, education and employment opportunities for veterans and people with disabilities.

“I think one of the things that has been consistent throughout our history of our 75 years is helping people work,” Easterseals president and CEO Robin Sharpe said. “We believe so strongly that anybody that wants to work should have the opportunity to do so in a meaningful way.”

The festival is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 29 at 100 Deerfield Road in Windsor.

