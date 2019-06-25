Nyberg: Pickard Chilton

(WTNH) – What does a luxury hotel in Abu Dhabi, the Exxonmobil Office Complex in Houston, the Wells Fargo Headquarters campus in Des Moines, and an Uber Skyport have in common?

They were all designed by the international architectural firm, Pickard Chilton. The prolific company designs all over the world and includes many buildings to note, such as the potential Google headquarters in Cambridge, Massachusetts. On Nyberg, the three principles of the firm, all originally from the Midwest, talked about how they came together and their projects through the years, as well what lies for their future.

The only building ever designed by Pickard Chilton in Connecticut is about to open, which is the Barack H. Obama Magnet University School in New Haven.

