NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — After an event last year featuring female leaders, Sally Reis asked students in the University of Connecticut BOLD Women’s Leadership Network what their favorite part was.

One student’s answer? That it was “really good to know the people whose jobs you’re going to have in 10 or 15 years.”

That’s what the female leadership network hopes to instill in its scholars, according to Reis, who is a professor of educational psychology and the faulty lead for the BOLD program at UConn.

“Bold is overcoming that self doubt and increasing self confidence,” she said. “That’s what it’s all about. We want them to believe they can be leaders in whatever field.”

BOLD is a two-year program that began at UConn. five years ago. It is one of six institutions of higher education to have the network.

Female students can apply to the program at the end of their sophomore year. BOLD will then select 10 to 13 of them to participate in the seminars and projects that go along with the experience.

