HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Ty Scurry is just 19, but he is already a “Type A” caring young man who is serving his Hamden community.

Ty Scurry has just bought what has been known as the Family Music Center on Dixwell Avenue in Hamden and is turning it into an arts academy. He’s a graduate of Wilbur Cross High School and is the director of the academic theatre company of Hillhouse High School.

