(WTNH) — Two young entrepreneurs from Connecticut are setting out to make the world ‘shine’ by inspiring others to be kind and positive.

11-year-old Bryson and 7-year-old Justin, the creators of We Shine, and their mom Jaclyn join News 8 to discuss the origins of We Shine, its apparel line, and how they are using clothing to spread the message.

If you would like to find out where to get some of their inspiring clothes, click here.