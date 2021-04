(WTNH) — Two local moms are sharing their love of cooking with the world with their own brand of pasta sauce.

Ann Riffice and Lisa Maute are award winners due to their pasta sauce brand Frescobene. Growing up in Italian families, Riffice and Maute are carrying on Italian family traditions through their various pasta flavors.

Their sauces are based from family recipes and include classic Marinara, Vodka sauce, and more!

You can find their collection of pasta sauces here.