2 CT youth volunteers go the distance in their community with book initiative

(WTNH) — Two youths from Connecticut are going above and beyond to help others. They are Connecticut’s Top Youth Volunteers of 2021, state honorees for the Prudential Spirit of Community Awards with what they are both doing with books.

Joining News 8 are 13-year old Issabelle Fontaine of Bethel and 17-year old Brooks Barry of Southport. Fontaine worked with a partner to collect more than 8,000 books and distribute them in laundromats, schools, daycare centers and food distribution sites.

Barry has donated more than 600,000 books to underserved communities around the world, along with school supplies, shoes, and more through a charity he started when he was 8-years-old.

