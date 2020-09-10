ABC News’ Pierre Thomas talks about ‘driving while Black’ — an analysis of racial disparities during traffic stops in U.S. cities

(WTNH) — ABC News’ Chief Justice Correspondent, Pierre Thomas, has taken an in-depth look into traffic stop policing data among several cities within the United States.

Among that data, he examined the racial disparities that exist from 12 large police departments coast to coast.

These stops are not arrests, nor in most cases are they crime-related, but they are indicative of a departments’ officers’ discretion in deciding to stop individuals and/or search them.

The departments in the analysis include the race and ethnicity of the subjects they’ve stopped, which allowed ABC News to look broadly at the frequency they stop (and search) people of different races and ethnicities.

He spoke with News 8 about the findings. You can watch the full interview above and read ABC News’ full findings online.