American Cheese Month celebrated with Local Cheesemongers

WTNH - It's American Cheese Month! To celebrate, Ann Nyberg talked to two "cheesemongers" Tuesday evening.

A cheesemonger is one who sells cheese.

Laura Downey and Chris Palumbo, previously who worked in retail and catering, decided they had the skills to open up the Fairfield Cheese Company in 2009 and then the Greenwich Cheese Company in 2014.

That's going so well that they expanded in 2017 to Cheesemonger Box where you can subscribe and get their handmade American and European artisanal cheeses from small farms and sent right to your house.

"Over the last ten years, we've developed really strong relationships with a lot of these producers, the three producers on this board right now. We know them all, we've had drinks with them. These are small family farms and I always say, if we don't choose cheese that comes from these kinds of producers, it won't exist. Pretty much then our only choice as consumers is going to be to eat whatever is at the grocery store and you know, it's not the same flavor. It's not the same farming system, so for us it's really important."

So far Cheesemonger Box has 500 subscribers across the country. To find out more go to cheese-monger-box.com

