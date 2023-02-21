NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Meriden native Shari Randall is an award-winning mystery author with a new book series called “Ice Cream Shop Mysteries.”

The first two books in the series “The Rocky Road to Ruin” and “Mint Chocolate Murders” are available to read, but the third installment “Fatal Fudge Swirl” is not out yet. Randall wrote these books under a pseudonym, Meri Allen, a nod to her hometown of Meriden, Connecticut.

Randall’s first book “Curses Boiled Again!: A Lobster Shack Mystery“ is based in Mystic, Connecticut and it won an Agatha Award for “best first novel”.

Randall has always loved to read and always had her nose in a book. Out of college, she took a journalism job and then moved into publishing before becoming a librarian.

Randall did not publish her first book until she was 55.

Her newest book, “Ice Cream Shop Mysteries,” is also based in Connecticut so readers may see some similarities to their favorite ice cream shop.

