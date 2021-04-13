Bark and Vine plant shop in New Haven wants to work out your green thumb

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — During the pandemic, many people became plant parents. If you’re looking to work out your green thumb, a new shop in New Haven is here to help.

Since most are staying inside, homeowners are tending to and buying more of the plants decorated in their homes. Someone who knows all about that is the owner of Bark and Vine, Ralph Saldi, who sells indoor plants.

Saldi opened his shop in the middle fo the pandemic – August of 2020.

