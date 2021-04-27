Blue Fire Stage Company in Haddam presents outdoor comedy production of ‘[Title of Show]’

HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH) — The arts have suffered a lot in Connecticut due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Blue Fire Stage Company in Haddam, like all theaters, has had to try to adapt and move forward with no audiences to bring money in.

Now underway through May 2nd is a live comedic production presented by Blue Fire called “[Title Of Show]”. It’s happening at Parmelee Farm in Killingworth.

In the video above, the president of the Blue Fire Stage Company, Rebecca Degnan joins us to talk about how the show is going, how they came up with the idea, and how they prepared the show amid the pandemic.