BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Branford artist by the name of Martha Link Walsh is releasing a new craft book titled Quarantine Critters.

Quarantine Critters – A Paper Cutting Craft Book for All Ages is a “fun, colorful, adorable and upbeat DIY at home activity book allows adults and children to connect to their favorite critters to get through tough times.”

The book is available for purchase at the Martha Link Walsh Gallery as well as online at www.marthalinkwalsh.net.