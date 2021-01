(WTNH) — Healthy is happening over at the East End Neighborhood Revitalization Zone Market & Cafe in Bridgeport.

Established in 2019, the establishment brings fresh produce to the low-income community, ending what is known as a “food desert” in that area.

Joining News 8 to talk about the market are Vaughn Sims, operations manager, and Karen Soares-Robinson, director of training and marketing.

For more information, watch the video above and visit their website here.