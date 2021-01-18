Bridgeport’s Bijou Theatre looks to digital events to stay afloat amid pandemic

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Theaters in Connecticut and across the country are struggling in this pandemic.

Gary Peterson, the executive director of the Bijou Theatre in Bridgeport, joins News 8 to discuss the theater’s troubles amid a pandemic. The historic venue dating back to 1909 has been closed since March with little income.

Like all theaters, the word of the hour is “reinvention” and trying to stay alive. With limited capacity and public events put to a halt, the theater had to improvise with digital events.

To learn more, visit their website and watch the video above.