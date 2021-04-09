‘Captured the essence and soul of Connecticut’: Local photographer releases book showcasing coastline of CT

(WTNH) — Local photographer Caryn B. Davis makes an appearance on News 8 to discuss her story of the CT coastline in her book “Connecticut Waters: Celebrating Our Coastline and Waterways.”

Tom Whidden, three-time winner of the America’s Cup, CEO of the North Sails Group, and a member of both the America’s Cup and National Sailing Halls of Fame, says, “Caryn B. Davis has absolutely captured the essence and soul of Connecticut in her new book ‘Connecticut Waters.’ Caryn, through stunning photography and inviting narrative, tells the story of the best place on earth. She has inspired me to see the places I have missed and has made me fall more in love with the ones I know. This is my favorite book about Connecticut ever.”

