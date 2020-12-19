Cheshire school principal, her son write children’s book about owl found in Rockefeller Center Christmas tree

(WTNH) — “Rocky The Christmas Owl” is a children’s book just coming out and was written by a Connecticut mother and son, Nancy Testa and Christopher Testa.

Nancy Testa, a principal at St. Bridget School in Cheshire, discusses writing the book with her son and the inspiration behind it.

This revolves around this year’s Rockefeller Christmas tree and the baby owl that was found in the branches and nursed back to health. It is written in honor of all who have lost their lives to COVID.

The owl was nestled inside the 75-foot tall Norway spruce that was erected in the plaza.

