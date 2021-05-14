Chester restaurant Grano Arso owners talk flipping from Italian cooking to Vietnamese dishes on occasion

(WTNH) — A local couple is running one of the most sought-after Italian restaurants in the state. But it’s not always an Italian restaurant.

Lani Gargano, Owner and Director of Public Relations of Grano Arso Restaurant in Chester, was a nurse by trade before becoming a restaurant owner along with her husband Chef Joel Gargano.

Customers can usually see Lani managing the guests’ experience, and sometimes in the kitchen when Grano Arso flips occasionally from its Italian cooking into a Pop-Up Vietnamese Restaurant.

Find out more about the menu and the restaurant here.