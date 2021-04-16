Circle of Care assistance organization hosting virtual 5K fundraiser for kids with cancer and their families

Conn. (WTNH) — The organization Circle of Care’s mission is to help Connecticut families when a child is diagnosed with cancer.

When a parent hears that their child has been diagnosed with cancer, it is devastating, and that’s when this group jumps into action to lend emotional support and some financial assistance.

Joining News 8 is Brooks Tomb, the Deputy Director of Circle of Care and Liz Salguero, Co-Founder and President of Circle of Care. The organization has been operating since 2003.

They have an upcoming event they want to highlight. A virtual 5K taking place May 1-2 to bring more awareness to Circle of Care to families in need.

