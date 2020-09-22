Common Ground annual ‘Feast From the Fields’ event goes virtual, hybrid amid pandemic

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Common Ground High School, Urban Farm, and Environmental Education Center is holding their 14th annual Feast from the Fields this weekend, but with a twist amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The three-day event features an international selection of food from local chefs that highlight the produce grown at Common Ground. It runs this weekend from Sept. 25-27 with offerings of both in-person and virtual events.

Common Ground says every Feast ticket comes with the following:

Access to live virtual cooking lessons by Kawit!, Sanctuary Kitchen, and Firehouse 12!

Full recipe kits for each lesson with the Common Ground farm’s fresh produce and locally-sourced ingredients– Samosas from Pataka Vegetarian Indian Food Restaurant – House of Naan’s new project!

Live music playing during Feast Box pick up by Caribbean Vibe Steel Drum Band!

A made-from-scratch-dessert by Common Ground Chef Faythiya Williams aka Chef T!

A Common Ground bouquet ranging in size depending on the ticket!

A limited-edition cookbook made by Common Ground students, and more!

For the first time, Common Ground will be offering youth tickets for the feast which include youth cooking and recipe kits and access to a live virtual lesson with their baby goats.

Development Manager for Supporter Engagement Audrey Nefores joined News 8 Monday to talk about what to expect at this year’s feast event and how you can get involved.

Nefores says tickets are only available through Monday night and are now sold out!

Find out more in the video above or on their website: https://commongroundct.org/event/feast2020/