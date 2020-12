NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — We are living in unprecedented times and Yale University is building an archive about the experience of those living in Greater New Haven, which includes 20 towns in a time of a global pandemic. The project is called “Hindsight 2020.”

Joining News 8 Michelle Peralta, resident archivist for Yale Special Collections at the Yale University Library to discuss Hindsight 2020.

For more information, check out the video above and the official website.