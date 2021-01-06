Connecticut chef speaks on restaurant business amid pandemic, her third appearance on “Chopped” cooking show

(WTNH) — A local Connecticut chef and “Chopped” competitor speaks to News 8 on the state of the restaurant businesses as we reach nearly a year into the COVID-19 pandemic.

Restaurants are having a really tough time in this pandemic. On Wednesday, we talked to Jillian Moskites, co-owner of the Whey Stationary Restaurant in Middletown and its grilled cheese food truck.

Jillian, a familiar face on the Food Network and a cheese expert, speaks on the restaurant business amid the pandemic as well as her third appearance on the competitive cooking show “Chopped.”

Learn more about Whey Stationary Restaurant here.

