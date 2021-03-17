Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo hosting DAZZLE: A Garden of Glass show featuring award-winning glass artist Peter Greenwood

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo is hosting “DAZZLE: A Garden of Glass” featuring the work of award-winning Glass Artist and Connecticut native Peter Greenwood in a 500-Piece show in the Victorian Greenhouse.

The award-winning Glass Master has shown his work in twenty-five museums, from The Louvre Museum in Paris, France, to Connecticut’s The Bruce Museum in Greenwich, and the New Britain Museum of American Art.



“The Zoo is delighted to share Glass Master Peter Greenwood’s beautiful glass blown treasures amid the natural beauty of the rare plants and colorful blooms in the Greenhouse,” said Zoo Director Gregg Dancho “We invite you to come and be dazzled by his hand-crafted artwork!”



DAZZLE will be open seven days a week from 9 am – 4 pm from Saturday, March 6 through Tuesday, April 6. Entrance to DAZZLE is included in the price of admission. Members enter for free. All the pieces in the show will be available for purchase at the end of the exhibition.



Zoo admission is $15 for adults, and $10 for children 3-11 and seniors over 62. Children under three are free.



Watch the interview above for more information on the show.