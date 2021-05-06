CT author writes ‘The Yellow Shirt’ book for young children in foster care

(WTNH) — May is Foster Care Awareness Month and a local author is out with a new book to help foster kids with big feelings. We’ll talk to author Liane Joly about why she wanted to write “The Yellow Shirt” book.

Liane Joly has just written her first book and it is for very young children in foster care. The book is called “The Yellow Shirt” and it is illustrated by her brother. The book uses the shirt to talk about the different homes it goes to and always looking for the right fit.

Liane Joly understands these feelings. She is a mother who adopted three children from foster care. She noticed there was a lack of such books for little ones.



Find out more in the interview above. You can purchase Liane’s book on Amazon.