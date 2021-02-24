CT’s budget chief Melissa McCaw sits down with News 8 to explain the importance of diversity in state leadership

(WTNH) — Melissa McCaw is the first African American woman to hold the role of CT budget chief. She joins us on Nyberg to explain the importance of diversity in state leadership.

McCaw is a Wesleyan undergrad and then went to UCONN for her Master’s work. She was born in Norwalk and raised in Waterbury.

McCaw is married to Pastor, Willis McCaw, who presides over First Baptist Church in Middletown, with three children. As a working Mom, she discusses how to juggle all of the responsibilities.

Watch the video above for the full interview.