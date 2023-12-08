BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – A brand new dancing hub and studio has opened in the Black Rock section of Bridgeport.



The new dancing studio offers dance, theatre and voice classes to inspire students through music, movement and expression.



Partners Dannys Gonzalez and Lucia Jackson interviewed with News 8 on Friday to discuss the opening and plans for the studio.

Dancing Arts Studio will hold its grand opening on Saturday and Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim will be in attendance.

