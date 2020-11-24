 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 11pm

Director of the Yale Peabody Museum of Natural History discusses new research center being built ‘off the grid’

Nyberg

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — David K. Skelly, director of the Yale Peabody Museum of Natural History and the Frank R. Oastler Professor of Ecology at the Yale School of the Environment (YSE), joins News 8 to discuss the new research center built off the grid on Horse Island.

A fascinating find on Horse Island, off the coast of Branford. Students from the Yale School of Architecture are putting up a one-story teaching and coastal research center for The Peabody Museum.

The museum has actually owned the island since 1973. It is a part of the Thimbles and the largest of the islands.

Once finished this spring, learn what will be going on in this 750-foot building and what kind of research in the video above.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss