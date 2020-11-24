Director of the Yale Peabody Museum of Natural History discusses new research center being built ‘off the grid’

(WTNH) — David K. Skelly, director of the Yale Peabody Museum of Natural History and the Frank R. Oastler Professor of Ecology at the Yale School of the Environment (YSE), joins News 8 to discuss the new research center built off the grid on Horse Island.

A fascinating find on Horse Island, off the coast of Branford. Students from the Yale School of Architecture are putting up a one-story teaching and coastal research center for The Peabody Museum.

The museum has actually owned the island since 1973. It is a part of the Thimbles and the largest of the islands.

Once finished this spring, learn what will be going on in this 750-foot building and what kind of research in the video above.

