‘Dirt’: New Haven author releases autobiography, journey to Yale Law School from rural West Virginia

by: WTNH Staff

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven woman shares her journey to Yale Law School from a trailer in West Virginia in her first book, Dirt: Growing Strong Roots in What Makes the Broken Beautiful.

Author Mary Marantz joined News 8 Friday to talk about her first book, the story of her childhood growing up in very rural West Virginia with very little in a single-wide trailer where it rained just as hard inside as out, and persevering to eventually graduate from Yale Law School.

