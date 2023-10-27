EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An East Haven cookie baker has designed decorative cookies for nearly every occasion, including a Golden Bachelor party.

Sabrina Mastroianni, the founder and baker behind “My Cookie Phase” said she designed Golden Bachelor-themed cookies for East Haven’s Peggy Dercole’s premiere party.

Mastroianni is an interior designer but began making these cookies on the side for her family and friends a short while ago. Although the two industries are different, Mastroianni said she feels they combine well while she’s working.

Customers can find nearly all of the creative cookies Mastroianni has made on her Instagram cookie page here.

Mastroianni joined News 8 with some fall festive cookies to discuss how she makes her edible designs.

