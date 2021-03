(WTNH) — Nature lovers unite – there is work to be done in the name of Ospreys.

Our guest is Patrick Comins, Executive Director of the Connecticut Audobon Society, discussing the current rebuilding for the downed Osprey Nest in Milford after the recent series of snowstorms.

The birds have been coming to Milford Point for 20 years. The pole and platform are back in place, and Comins explains more in the video above.