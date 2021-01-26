Expert from Quinnipiac University takes a look at how Dr. Jill Biden will approach her role as First Lady

(WTNH) — As the Biden administration gains a foothold, we take a look at how Dr. Jill Biden will approach her role in the White House.

Joining News 8 is an expert on First Ladies, Dr. Lisa Burns, who has written books on the topic. She is also a Professor of Media Studies at Quinnipiac University.

A lot of firsts are already established for Dr. Biden as a former Second Lady when her husband was Vice President in the Obama White House. She intends to continue to teach at Northern Virginia Community College. She is also a military mom and an advocate for women and girls.

She cares deeply about cancer education and prevention that began in 1993 when four of her friends were diagnosed with breast cancer. And of course, their son Beau died from brain cancer.

This all established the Biden Foundation and the Biden Cancer Initiative.

