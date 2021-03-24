Filmmaker Christopher T. Brown to moderate ‘Talkin’ Drama’ writing workshop in Hartford, first session set for March 25

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Public Library has announced a new virtual dramatic writing workshop, an opportunity for content creators to learn about developing their own projects and telling their own stories.



The program, called “Talkin’ Drama,” will be moderated by Christopher T. Brown, a filmmaker and manager of the Albany Library.



“My passion for storytelling is deeply rooted in my upbringing. Books and films were an important part of my family life. The elders in my family were storytellers who maintained a tradition of oral history to instill morals and values into us as children… All my success as a filmmaker can be traced directly back to my grandmother, her extensive photo albums, and the stories I heard as a child surrounding those pictures,” Brown said.



The program will take place on the last Thursday of every month featuring a guest speaker or panel made up of entertainment industry professionals.

The first workshop, including cinematographer Jeremy Royce, is scheduled for Thursday, March 25 from noon to 1 pm on Zoom – 1 pm on Zoom. Click here to register for the event.

Watch the video above to learn more.