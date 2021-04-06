Filmmakers from UConn give a behind-the-scenes look at CT agriculture with new documentary

(WTNH) — On Nyberg, three filmmakers from the University of Connecticut are giving Connecticut farmers young and old a big pat on the back with their new documentary.

Filmmakers Zachary Duda, Alyson Schneider, and Johatan Russo join us to talk about their film called “Completely Connecticut Agriculture.”

It’s being shown on Thursday, April 8, at the Mansfield drive-in theater and will be available online to watch shortly after.

For more about the film and where you can see it click here or check out their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/CompletelyCTAgriculture/

