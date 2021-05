WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) -- As the federal government gets ready to write the first pandemic relief check to Connecticut, hundreds of teachers and union workers are marching around the capital.

They want to make sure that money makes it into the right hands. That’s what the rallies are about, letting the governor and lawmakers know they want their share of the pie. More than $1 billion of CARES aid money heading into Connecticut, but what happens after it is spent? There’s a big concern about that as well.