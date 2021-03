EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — Founder and CEO of Healthy Plan Eat Rosemary Ostfeld, Ph.D. joins News 8 to discuss her new sustainable food startup based in East Lyme.

“My love of healthy and sustainable food is in my roots – my mom started a natural food store in the early 1970s. While I was working on an organic farm in my hometown the summer after my freshman year of college, my interest in agriculture grew,” Ostfield says.

To see more about Healthy Plan Eat, visit the official website.