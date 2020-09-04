Futures Inc. celebrates 30 years of giving opportunity, employment to people with disabilities

(WTNH) — Futures Inc. is celebrating its 30th anniversary giving value and worth to people with disabilities in Connecticut. Their President and CEO Pamela DonAroma joined News 8 Thursday to talk about how her company has been changing lives.

Through Futures, those with disabilities are given respect, guidance, and can get assistance finding employment with their skills.

DonAroma was the first to introduce one-on-one community-based services in the state along with the first community-based transition school approved by the state Department of Education. She made the model for others to follow.

Futures has a 10-year-old program called Good Cause Gifts with two locations, and a kitchen.

For more on how to enroll in their programs or get involved: https://futures-ct.org/

Watch the full interview in the video above.