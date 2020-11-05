 

GastroPark: New food truck park serves up flavorful meals, drinks in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — In need of a new COVID adventure? Well, GastroPark may just be the answer.

GastroPark is a compilation of revolving food trucks that have been serving up delicious options since October. 

Nestled in West Hartford, the outdoor venue gives patrons a great selection of food, craft beer and wine. But if that doesn’t sell you, it’s dog friendly too.

Tate Norden, the founder of GastroPark, spoke with News 8’s Ann Nyberg about the venue and how it came from just a concept four years ago to the newest hot spot.

Planning a visit? Check out their COVID-19 guidelines in the Instagram post below.

We can’t wait to welcome you to the GastroPark! The safety of our guests and vendors is a top priority, please review these guidelines before heading down! *All seating is available on a first come, first serve basis. *Masks are required when you are not seated. *Guests are asked to remain at their tables when they are not visiting the food trucks or using the restrooms. *Please be mindful of social distancing and keep a minimum of 6 feet of distance between you and other guests (especially when queuing up for ordering from the food trucks). We thank you in advance for adhering to these rules and helping us to create a safe environment. Here are our hours of operation for this weekend: Thurs, 10/8: 11am-8pm Fri, 10/9: Closed Sat, 10/10: 11am-8pm Sun, 10/11: 11am-8pm

