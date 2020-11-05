GastroPark: New food truck park serves up flavorful meals, drinks in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — In need of a new COVID adventure? Well, GastroPark may just be the answer.

GastroPark is a compilation of revolving food trucks that have been serving up delicious options since October.

Nestled in West Hartford, the outdoor venue gives patrons a great selection of food, craft beer and wine. But if that doesn’t sell you, it’s dog friendly too.

Tate Norden, the founder of GastroPark, spoke with News 8’s Ann Nyberg about the venue and how it came from just a concept four years ago to the newest hot spot.

You can watch the full interview above.

Planning a visit? Check out their COVID-19 guidelines in the Instagram post below.