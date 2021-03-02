Sneaker soiree to be held to raise money for physical activity-based youth development program, Girls on the Run

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — With the addition of new board members, an online auction, and their upcoming five-year anniversary, Girls on the Run Greater Hartford is gearing for a busy spring.

Joining News 8 is the program’s Executive Director Jessica Bell to discuss the new additions to the board and the program’s outlook for the year, including a virtual Sneaker Soiree.

To register for the event visit gotrgreaterhartford.org/sneaker-soiree. To learn more about Girls on the Run Greater Hartford visit their official website.