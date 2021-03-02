 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 11pm

Sneaker soiree to be held to raise money for physical activity-based youth development program, Girls on the Run

Nyberg

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — With the addition of new board members, an online auction, and their upcoming five-year anniversary, Girls on the Run Greater Hartford is gearing for a busy spring.

Joining News 8 is the program’s Executive Director Jessica Bell to discuss the new additions to the board and the program’s outlook for the year, including a virtual Sneaker Soiree.

To register for the event visit gotrgreaterhartford.org/sneaker-soiree. To learn more about Girls on the Run Greater Hartford visit their official website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss