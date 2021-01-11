Guilford teen aims to help homeless with new initiative Hedgehog Beanies

(WTNH) — Guilford’s 14-year-old Cooper Schwartz is giving the gift of warmth with his company called Hedgehog Beanies.

Launched in November 2020, Hedgehog Beanies is owned and operated by Cooper Schwartz, a 14-year-old from Guilford.

For every beanie that is sold, a beanie is given to a homeless person throughout New England. To date, the company has sold just under 1,000 beanies and send along 650 beanies and 300 socks and 300 gloves to homeless shelters.

To learn more about Hedgehog Beanies, visit their website and watch the video above.